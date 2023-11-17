RipplesMetrics: Tribunals determine who should be governors in 22 states, 6 pending

Ladi, Adebutu challenging Dapo Abiodun of APC’s victory while in Oyo State petitions from APC, Action Alliance (AA) candidates and Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) were dismissed on the grounds of merits to uphold Seyi Makinde’s victory of the PDP.

States in the Northern region

In the northern region, The court struck out the petition of APC’s Bello Matawalle, the former governor of Zamfara State, challenging the victory of Duada Lawal of PDP saying it lacks merit and instructing the petitioner to a N500,000 to the Lawal.

However, on Thursday, the Appeal Court, which Matawalle had approached, declared the Zamfara governorship election inconclusive and ordered for fresh elections in three local government areas of the state to determine a rightful winner.

Also in Sokoto and Taraba states, the court affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu and Agbu Kefas of APC saying that the petition submitted to the tribunal by PDP lacked merit.

For Pleatue State, the court affirmed the victory of Caleb Mutfwang of the PDP as the state governor despite the petition filed by Nentawe Goshwe Yiltwada of the APC saying that Mutfwang was ineligible to run as a candidate under his party.

Similarly, in Kebbi and Kaduna states, the tribunal upheld the victory of Nasiru Idris and Uba Sani as the duly elected governors of both states despite the petition filed by the candidates of PDP in both states. The court said the petitions lacked merit.

While in Gombe state, the petition was filed by the PDP and its candidate, Mohammed Barde, against the victory of Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s victory but was dismissed by the tribunal over lack of merit. Also, the same judgement was passed to uphold the victory of Hyacinth Alia of the APC as the winner of the election in Benue state; Bala Mohammed in Bauchi state and Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Adamawa state, both of the PDP.

Results reversed

However, the judgment by the tribunal given in Kano and Nassarawa states sacked the governors of both states.

The Election Petition Tribunal sacked the incumbent Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) as governor and declared the APC’s Nasir Gawuna as winner. The tribunal withdrew 165,663 votes ordering that the certificate of return issued should be given to Gawuna.

Also, in Nassarwa State, Abdullahi Sule of the APC as governor was sacked by the tribunal while David Ombugadu of the PDP was declared as the winner. Both governors have approached the Appeal Court for respite.

By James Odunayo

Opinions

