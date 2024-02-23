Obi queries alleged N30bn disbursement to governors

Peter Obi, presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), has called for transparency and details regarding the alleged disbursement of N30 billion to each state governor.

This follows Senator Godswill Akpabio’s claim of an “unverified report” indicating such a distribution to address economic hardship and food insecurity.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State however, denied the disbursement of such a fund to any state governor.

But Obi in a statement released on his official Twitter handle on Friday, emphasized the need for clear information on the disbursement, citing good governance and transparency principles.

He also criticized the alleged practice of using “scarce and borrowed money” for temporary solutions and consumption.

“Recently, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced that a staggering financial support of N1.1 trillion, amounting to a sum of N30 billion each was doled out to the state governors to help ameliorate the present hardship in the country.

“While the Federal Government is to be commended for offering such a huge support, considering the difficult times people are going through, it is pertinent, for the interest of good governance and transparency, that the details of the disbursement of such support be explained further, so that the public, the masses for whom the support is meant, can follow through and ensure that it is utilized appropriately to the benefit of the people.

“While waiting for such details, I appeal that concerted efforts should be made to ensure that the resources are genuinely and transparently invested in productive ventures to alleviate present hardship and help the future growth of the country,” he wrote.

Call for Clarity:

Obi’s statement urges the Federal Government to provide specifics on the disbursement, including:

Was there indeed a distribution of N30 billion to each governor?

If so, what were the official channels and criteria used?

How will the funds be utilized to address the stated objectives?

