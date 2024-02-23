EDO 2024: Ex-NBA president, Akpata, emerges Labour Party candidate

A former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata, on Friday emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the forthcoming election in Edo State.

He was declared the winner of the party’s primary election held in Benin City, the state capital, having secured 316 votes to defeat other aspirants in a landslide victory.

Akpata was declared winner by Abia State Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, who conducted the primary election in Benin City on Friday.

Akpata, a former Senior Partner and Head of the Corporate and Commercial Practice Group at Templars Law Firm based in Lagos, resigned his position on 31 August, 2023, after which he declared his intention to run for Edo State governorship position on the platform of the LP.

In October 2023, Akpata formally declare his interest in the race, citing his love for the people.

“My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out about politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people,” Akpata told the mammoth crowd that welcomed him,” he said in his declaration speech.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and interested in lots of our people is the Labour Party. So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along,” he added.

