Ex-NBA president, Akpata, joins Edo governorship race

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has joined the Edo State governorship race.

Akpata, who declared his intention to vie for the Labour Party ticket on Thursday in Benin City, described the party as the only people-oriented platform in the country.

The former NBA president said he was motivated by his desire to serve the people, adding that he had the experience and the capacity to lead Edo State.

He said: “My interest is for the people of Edo State. And what I find out in politics and governance in Nigeria today is that the people have been taken out of the equation. Nobody cares about the people.

“So, when I look around, the only party I find to be people-oriented and interested in the lots of our people is the Labour Party.



“So I have come here to express my interest and to carry the people along.”

He promised to take LP to greater heights if he secures the party’s ticket for the 2024 election in the state.

The LP chairman in the state, Kelly Ogbaloi, said the party’s Working Committee had endorsed Akpata’s aspiration.

He promised to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants in the party.

The Edo State governorship election will take place on September 21, 2024.

