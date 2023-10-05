APC blasts ‘emotional’ Atiku over moves to push out Tinubu as president

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday night berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for pushing for the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The former Vice President during a world press conference held earlier on Thursday in Abuja, alleged that the president forged the certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election.

This followed the release of Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University (CSU) following a ruling by a court in the United States.

In its deposition on Tuesday, the university affirmed that the Nigerian leader was one of its students and graduated like every other person from the institution.

CSU stated that the same person admitted as a student in 1977 “is the same person who is president of Nigeria today.”

However, Atiku alleged that Tinubu’s academic records were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, who featured in a Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today, faulted the PDP candidate’s reason for addressing the press conference.

He argued that Atiku has not recovered from the shock of several electoral defeats following his desperation to push out the president from office.

The APC spokesman stressed that Atiku and his team are challenging Tinubu’s victory on the grounds that he did not attend CSU and not a case of forgery.

Morka said: “When the press conference ended, I was actually grappling with the points and the reason for that press conference. I could not put my finger on why he actually called a so-called press conference today. The only thing I can say is that it was simply another occasion by Atiku Abubakar to beat his tattered and empty drums of lies, distortions, untruths, and sheer falsehood.

“This is not an occasion to be emotional. I can understand that when you lose an election, especially for a man who has serially lost presidential elections, I can understand that he is affected by his serial loss.

“That’s an emotional issue for him and I sympathise with him and everyone around him. But that’s not a reason to just make up stories to indulge yourself.

“The argument, quite to the contrary, was that he (Tinubu) did not go to CSU. So, when did we go from he did not go to CSU to forging a certificate?”

