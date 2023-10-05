PDP rejects Kebbi tribunal’s ruling, heads to appeal court

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State has rejected the judgment of the state election petition tribunal on the outcome of the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Ofem I. Ofem had earlier on Thursday upheld Governor Nasir Idris’ victory in the election.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, the PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Usman Suru, expressed disappointment with the verdict.

He said the party has directed its lawyers to study the judgement and appeal it.

Suru said: “It is to the knowledge of all that the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kebbi State has delivered its judgment on our petition challenging eligibility of the governor and his deputy as well as election malpractice and other irregularities.

“To our dismay, the tribunal through its Chairman, Justice Ofem I Ofem, gave an astonishing judgment with baffling grounds on which it dismissed our case.

“At this point, the PDP as a party and petitioner we categorically disagree with the verdict and therefore directed our lawyers to study it and proceed with the process of filing an appeal with immediate effect.”

The chairman, therefore, urged the PDP supporters in the state to remain resolute, firm, and law-abiding in their bid to reclaim the mandate.

