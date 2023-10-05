Tribunal upholds election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi Gov

The election of Governor Nasir Idris as the governor of Kebbi State has been upheld by the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi.

The tribunal, led by Justice Ofem I. Ofem, while delivering judgment on Thursday, also dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Aminu Bande against the election of Governor Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read also: Primeboy surrenders to Police after being declared wanted over Mohbad’s death

The petitioners had argued their case on three grounds, including eligibility, election malpractices while the last ground claimed that the 2nd and 3rd Respondents were not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast on the 18th March 2023.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now