Politics
Tribunal upholds election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi Gov
The election of Governor Nasir Idris as the governor of Kebbi State has been upheld by the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi.
The tribunal, led by Justice Ofem I. Ofem, while delivering judgment on Thursday, also dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Aminu Bande against the election of Governor Idris of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The petitioners had argued their case on three grounds, including eligibility, election malpractices while the last ground claimed that the 2nd and 3rd Respondents were not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast on the 18th March 2023.
