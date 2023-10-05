Politics
Ex-Deputy Minority Whip, House of Reps, Binta Bello, resigns PDP membership
A former Deputy Minority Whip in the Federal House of Representatives, Fatima Binta Bello, has resigned her membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State.
In a letter dated 5th October, 2023 and addressed to the Chairman of the party in the Shongom ward, Shongom LGA of Gombe State, Hon. Binta conveyed her decision to quit the party.
Hon. Binta was silent on her reasons for quitting the PDP and she did not formally join any political party.
She, however, thanked the entire body and leadership of the party, noting that the decision to quit the party was hard, but taken after wide consultations with her associates.
The letter reads in part, “I am writing to tender my resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect. Attached herewith, I am also sending in my PDP Membership card”
A former Deputy Chairman of Shongom local government council and Commissioner during the Goje-led administration, she was in the House for eight years, representing Kaltungo/Shongom constituency in Gombe State, and served as Deputy Minority Whip of the lower chamber in the 8th Assembly.
By Yemi Kanji
