Atiku insists Tinubu’s CSU certificate is fake, urges Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in fight for ‘justice’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has insisted that the certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU) presented by President Bola Tinubu for the 2023 elections was fake.

He therefore called on his fellow major presidential contestants in that election, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), to join him in “entrenching justice, and accountability” in Nigeria’s political system.

Atiku made the call, on Thursday, during a world press conference held in Abuja to address the issue of President Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU).

The former Vice President noted that he was not fighting Tinubu for his personal interests, but for the good of all Nigerians.

CSU had released Tinubu’s academic records to Atiku’s legal team on Monday upon the order of an American court.

The released records had generated varied reactions over the authenticity of the certificate the president submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prior to the 2023 elections.

The institution had stated that Tinubu was an alma mater, and the same person admitted into the institution in 1977 is the same person who is president of Nigeria today.

Atiku said: “This quest is not for or about Atiku Abubakar; it’s a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality, justice, and accountability in our public affairs.

“In line with this, let me call on all well-meaning Nigerians, leaders of thought, religious, traditional, community, and political leaders.

“In particular, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP, leaders of political parties in Nigeria, and every single person who loves this country as I do, and who wishes nothing but the best for this country to join me in this campaign to enshrine accountability, and the basic principles of justice, morality, and uprightness in our country and in our government”, Atiku said.

