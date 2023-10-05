Nigeria’s reputation at stake with Tinubu’s academic records – Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said on Thursday the controversy arising from President Bola Tinubu’s Chicago State University certificate has put Nigeria’s reputation at stake.

Atiku, who spoke at a world press conference in Abuja, said the certificate President Tinubu submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2023 presidential election has brought shame to Nigeria.

He urged relevant stakeholders to uphold the tenets of democracy by establishing the truth about the certificate submitted to the commission by the president.

The CSU released Tinubu’s academic records on Monday and the university’s Registrar, Carl Westberg, also conducted a deposition of the documents in compliance with a United States court ruling on Tuesday.

In the documents, CSU affirmed that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution.

Atiku said: “The reputation of our country is at stake and that affects Nigerians everywhere and wherever they may be.

READ ALSO: Atiku insists Tinubu’s CSU certificate is fake, urges Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in fight for ‘justice’

“Political leadership and active citizenship matter because they are ways in which we all work together to build a country that works for all who live in it and who will come after us.

“Our country Nigeria is bigger than any of us and is standing in the wall that affects the faith of all who come and live in this great country.

“As leaders, it is our duty to advance the well-being of all our people and the country.

“For this purpose, my generation worked hard to retire the soldiers to the barracks and to defend the rights of the people to elect and establish for ourselves legitimate government.

“We must entrust these facts to all our citizens and leaders of our institution charged with interpreting our constitution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now