Tinubu’s NYSC certificate has Adekunle, not Ahmed – Atiku’s lawyer

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, listed discrepancies in the certificates President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the last general election.

Atiku had at a world press conference held earlier on Thursday in Abuja alleged that the certificates Tinubu presented to INEC before the election were forged.

He lamented that the controversies associated with the president’s academic records have put Nigeria’s reputation at stake.

The president’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) on Monday had generated varied reactions over the authenticity of the certificate Tinubu submitted to the commission before the election.

However, in its deposition on Tuesday, the university affirmed that the Nigerian leader was one of its students and graduated like every other person.

It stated that the same person admitted as a student in 1977 “is the same person who is president of Nigeria today.”

Kalu, who was the press conference, said there was a discrepancy in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC for the election.

He said the name on the NYSC certificate the president submitted to the commission was Bola Adekunle Tinubu and not Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawyer said: “One, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu forged the certificate he presented to INEC. That, two, that the qualifying certificate from South West College to Chicago State University bears a female name indicating that that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Three, the Chicago State University admission form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American and (in) the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship which means it does not belong to him. Then, the same document, oral deposition, said the A in Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle. I don’t know where Adekunle emerged from.”

