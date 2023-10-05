Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) at a press conference today.

This was disclosed in a statement released by his media office on Wednesday night.

The conference invitation reads: “This is to inform and invite you to the World Press Conference of Our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Tomorrow, Thursday 5, October 2023, in the afternoon.

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 5, 2023

“The exact time will be communicated shortly. Please endeavor to attend. Thank You.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that Atiku secured the release of Tinubu’s education records from the CSU through a court subpoena.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now