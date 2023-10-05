Politics
Tinubu Certificate Saga: Atiku to address World Press Conference
Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar is scheduled to address the issue of President Bola Tinubu’s academic records released by the Chicago State University (CSU) at a press conference today.
This was disclosed in a statement released by his media office on Wednesday night.
The conference invitation reads: “This is to inform and invite you to the World Press Conference of Our Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, at the Yar’Adua Centre, Tomorrow, Thursday 5, October 2023, in the afternoon.
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 5, 2023
“The exact time will be communicated shortly. Please endeavor to attend. Thank You.”
Ripples Nigeria reports that Atiku secured the release of Tinubu’s education records from the CSU through a court subpoena.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...