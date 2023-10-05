Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Tinubu who attended CSU is same person who is president of Nigeria today’, Registrar testifies before US court

The Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), Caleb Westberg, has testified that President Bola Tinubu indeed attended the institution and graduated in 1979.Read more

2. Ondo boils as Akeredolu, deputy draw battle line. Who’ll blink first?

The rift between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to fester after the State Assembly slammed the latter with 14 allegations of misconduct.Read more

3. Kanu’s family warns Abia politicians against using IPOB’s name for points

Ahead of the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s sitting on Friday, October 6, the family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has warned politicians in the state against using the name of the pro-Biafra group to score “cheap political goal.”Read more

4. Nigerian govt gives two-week timeline for issuance of passports

The Federal Government on Wednesday announced a two-week deadline for the issuance of passports in the country.Read more

5. INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa governorship election manually

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State manually.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, October 4, 2023

6. Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, Balarabe Lawal, collapses during Senate screening

The Kaduna State ministerial nominee Alh. Balarabe Lawal on Wednesday collapsed during a ministerial screening at the Senate.Read more

7. NEITI recommends revocation of oil block licenses of Agip, Sahara, Shell, others

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has suggested that the licenses on oil block management granted some indigenous and international crude oil prospecting companies be revoked.Read more

8. Naira depreciates, exchanges for N756/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged for N756.21 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.Read more

9. Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh decries Naira Marley’s confidence in police custody

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed concern over the confidence displayed by singer Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley who has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more

10. UCL: Newcastle stun PSG, Man City thrash Leipzig as Barca pip Porto

Newcastle United stunned Paris St-Germain with a 4-1 victory in their Champions League group F matchday two encounter on Wednesday night.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now