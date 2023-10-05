Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, October 5, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. ‘Tinubu who attended CSU is same person who is president of Nigeria today’, Registrar testifies before US court
The Registrar of Chicago State University (CSU), Caleb Westberg, has testified that President Bola Tinubu indeed attended the institution and graduated in 1979.Read more
2. Ondo boils as Akeredolu, deputy draw battle line. Who’ll blink first?
The rift between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa continues to fester after the State Assembly slammed the latter with 14 allegations of misconduct.Read more
3. Kanu’s family warns Abia politicians against using IPOB’s name for points
Ahead of the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s sitting on Friday, October 6, the family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has warned politicians in the state against using the name of the pro-Biafra group to score “cheap political goal.”Read more
4. Nigerian govt gives two-week timeline for issuance of passports
The Federal Government on Wednesday announced a two-week deadline for the issuance of passports in the country.Read more
5. INEC to transmit results of Bayelsa governorship election manually
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will transmit the results of the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State manually.Read more
6. Tinubu’s ministerial nominee, Balarabe Lawal, collapses during Senate screening
The Kaduna State ministerial nominee Alh. Balarabe Lawal on Wednesday collapsed during a ministerial screening at the Senate.Read more
7. NEITI recommends revocation of oil block licenses of Agip, Sahara, Shell, others
The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has suggested that the licenses on oil block management granted some indigenous and international crude oil prospecting companies be revoked.Read more
8. Naira depreciates, exchanges for N756/$ at I&E window
The naira exchanged for N756.21 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.Read more
9. Mohbad: Tonto Dikeh decries Naira Marley’s confidence in police custody
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed concern over the confidence displayed by singer Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley who has been arrested by the police in connection with the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.Read more
10. UCL: Newcastle stun PSG, Man City thrash Leipzig as Barca pip Porto
Newcastle United stunned Paris St-Germain with a 4-1 victory in their Champions League group F matchday two encounter on Wednesday night.Read more
