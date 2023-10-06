Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, October 6, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Atiku insists Tinubu’s CSU certificate is fake, urges Obi, Kwankwaso to join him in fight for ‘justice’

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has insisted that the certificate from the Chicago State University (CSU) presented by President Bola Tinubu for the 2023 elections was fake.Read more

2. Tribunal upholds election of Nasir Idris as Kebbi Gov

The election of Governor Nasir Idris as the governor of Kebbi State has been upheld by the Kebbi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Birnin Kebbi.Read more

3. Supreme Court to rule on case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Dec 15

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would rule on the petition asking for the Federal Government to free the persecuted Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader Nnamdi Kanu, on December 15.Read more

4. Senate summons IGP, Wike over death of Abuja ‘one chance’ victim

The Senate on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the death of a “one chance” bus victim, Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, in Abuja.Read more

5. DSS confirms arrest of suspended UNICAL professor

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a Professor with the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon.Read more

6. APC blasts ‘emotional’ Atiku over moves to push out Tinubu as president

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday night berated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for pushing for the nullification of President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more

7. Naira weakened 40% against dollar since June, World Bank declares

The World Bank has said that the Nigerian currency, Naira has weakened by 40 percent since mid June 2023 devaluation and is one of the worst-performing currencies in Africa.Read more

8. Tinubu’s NYSC certificate has Adekunle, not Ahmed – Atiku’s lawyer

Kalu Kalu, the lawyer to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, listed discrepancies in the certificates President Bola Tinubu presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the last general election.Read more

9. Ex-NBA president, Akpata, joins Edo governorship race

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, has joined the Edo State governorship race.

10. D’Tigress to battle USA, Senegal, Belgium in Olympic qualifiers

Nigeria women’s basketball team, D’Tigress will be playing against the United States, Senegal and hosts Belgium for a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.Read more

