Supreme Court to rule on case of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Dec 15

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would rule on the petition asking for the Federal Government to free the persecuted Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader Nnamdi Kanu, on December 15.

A five-member panel of the apex court headed by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, okayed the matter for judgement, after counsel for both FG and the detained IPOB leader, adopted their final briefs of argument.

While the Federal Government was represented by a legal team under the direction of Mr. T. A. Gazzali, SAN, the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Kanu Agabi, SAN, led Kanu’s legal team.

Although Kanu’s legal team was headed by Agabi, SAN, it was Prof. Mike Ozehkome, SAN, who made his appeal before the top court panel.

In addition to asking for his client’s immediate release from custody, Ozehkome, SAN asked the court to impose “very heavy and punitive cost” against FG.

Read Also: Kanu’s family warns Abia politicians against using IPOB’s name for points

“We urge my lords to uphold our Cross-Appeal in order to do substantial justice to this matter and to the Respondent who has been in detention since June 29, 2021, even after the lower court ordered his release and that he should never be prosecuted again on the same counts.

“They are still holding him unconstitutionally. We pray my lords to deliver justice and use this case, just like in Ojukwu Vs State, to demonstrate that no man or government should be above the law,” Ozehkome, SAN, pleaded.

FG’s attorney, Gazzali, SAN, however, urged the top court to uphold the revised brief of argument he submitted on May 3, 2023 in his submission.

He requested that the court grant FG’s appeal, vacate the Court of Appeal’s decision ordering Kanu’s freedom, and instruct the Federal High Court in Abuja to resume his prosecution on terrorism-related charges.

Gazzali, SAN, further urged the apex court to dismiss Kanu’s Cross-Appeal.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now