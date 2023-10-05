NiMet warns Nigerians of health hazards from dust particles in atmosphere

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet), has warned Nigerians of health hazards that could emanate from dust particles in the atmosphere especially in some northern states.

According to the agency, the dust could have telling impacts on visibility due to “observed dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.”

The agency therefore advised ndividuals with respiratory ailment to “protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health”.

A statement issued on Thursday by the agency’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Muntari Ibrahim, said the hazy dust could also affect airline operators with the possibility of deterioration in visibility and as a result, lead to massive flight disruptions and cancellations over the next few days.

“Stations in the source region from Chad, comprising Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche and Ndjamena, have reported an horizontal visibility between 800m and 4000m,” Ibrahim said.

“Other sources from Niger that share borders with northern Nigeria – Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, zinder and Birni-n- Konni- have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m since the last 24 hours,” Ibrahim said.

NiMet therefore advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently in suspension over the atmosphere.

According to Ibrahim, “there are prospects of dust haze, in moderate to poor horizontal visibility, over the northern parts of the country, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa, Potiskum and Maiduguri in the next 24 hours.”

“Individuals with respiratory ailments are advised to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health,” the statement cautioned.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now