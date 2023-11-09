Police in Plateau warn protesters against attempt to torch Appeal Court complex

The Plateau State Police Command has issued a stern warning to protesters against any attempt to raze the Jos division of the Court of Appeal while demonstrating against perceived injustice following the sacking of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the National Assembly.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alabo Alfred who issued the warning in a statement on Thursday, said any attempt by the protesters to burn down the court complex will be quashed with maximum force.

The warning, according to the police spokesman, became necessary after supporters of the PDP staged a protest in parts of Jos city on Wednesday against the ruling of the court, while there were rumours that hoodlums had planned to attack the court complex and burn it down.

“The Police Commissioner has observed with dismay the way and manner in which some aimless group of persons clustered and unlawfully blocked the public highway around Old Airport junction, Mararaban Jama’a and even attempted to set ablaze the Court of Appeal structure Jos in the name of protest against the judgement of the Court of Appeal, in respect of the Senatorial/House of Representatives that was delivered on Wednesday,” the police image maker said in the statement.

“In order to maintain peace, law and order in the state, the CP has warned individuals, or groups of persons protesting under any guise, whose reaction could truncate the peace currently being enjoyed in the state to desist from such actions or else, the police command will not hesitate to take decisive action against the perpetrators in accordance with the extant laws.

“The CP therefore warned parents, traditional/religious leaders, to warn their wards and subjects, to steer clear from such unlawful protests to avoid being apprehended by the law enforcement agencies,” he added.

