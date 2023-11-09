News
Passengers stranded at Abuja Airport as NLC, TUC grounds Air travel to Imo
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday, made good their threat to ground all flights billed for Owerri, the Imo state capital.
This, according to reports, left several passengers stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja.
The road leading to the airport was also blocked as traffic built up.
Ripples Nigeria reports that the unions had declared a nationwide industrial action last week after Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, was assaulted and brutalised in Imo, insisting that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the police command in the state, were responsible for Ajaero’s ordeal.
This has, however, been denied by the governor and the police.
It will be recalled that unions in the aviation sector had directed their workers to withdraw services to all Owerri flights from all airports in the country in line with the directive from organised labour.
