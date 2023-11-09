Passengers stranded at Abuja Airport as NLC, TUC grounds Air travel to Imo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Thursday, made good their threat to ground all flights billed for Owerri, the Imo state capital.

This, according to reports, left several passengers stranded at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja.

The road leading to the airport was also blocked as traffic built up.

Read also: ‘Dependence on foreign vessels robs Nigeria of N793tr revenue annually’

Ripples Nigeria reports that the unions had declared a nationwide industrial action last week after Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, was assaulted and brutalised in Imo, insisting that Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and the police command in the state, were responsible for Ajaero’s ordeal.

This has, however, been denied by the governor and the police.

It will be recalled that unions in the aviation sector had directed their workers to withdraw services to all Owerri flights from all airports in the country in line with the directive from organised labour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now