PDP decries Akeredolu’s absence from Ondo, blames aides

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State on Wednesday decried the continued absence of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from the state.

Akeredolu has remained in his private residence in Ibadan, Oyo State since he returned from a three-month medical vacation in Germany on September 7.

The governor’s absence from Ondo has generated reactions in the state with many demanding his resignation on the ground of ill health.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, Mr. Kennedy Peretei, the PDP warned that the governor’s illness should not be an excuse for the stagnation of the state.

The party also blamed Akeredolu’s aides for his absence from the state.

The statement read: “In the last few weeks, Ondo State has dominated front pages of national newspapers as well as discourse in broadcast media platforms for the wrong reason.

“Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, proceeded on a three-month medical leave, after which he returned to his private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. What initially looked like a joke soon became a major embarrassment, as the state made history when the Chief Executive was missing in action.

“When Akeredolu was abroad for medical treatment, prayer sessions were held for his quick recovery not only by Muslim and Christian clerics but also by traditional rulers, politicians across political divide, not to talk of civil servants.

READ ALSO: Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, apologizes to Akeredolu

“That was the level of empathy the governor enjoyed. But as the days turned to weeks and weeks thinned into months, tongues are already wagging, everybody is now asking the same question, ‘Where is Akeredolu? Who is in charge of Ondo State?’

“Illness has confined Akeredolu to one place and that will not be the reason Ondo State must be on the same spot for nearly one year. History will be very unkind to those who are holding Akeredolu hostage, taking advantage of his inability to spread his wings.

“Those asking for Akeredolu’s whereabouts are not his enemies. His real enemies are those who portray him as greedily hanging on to the reins of government at the detriment of his personal health.

“At the fullness of time, all those constitutionally empowered to address this stagnation of affairs in our state but chose to keep quiet will all have a date with history. Ondo State is ill, just like Akeredolu needs a cure urgently. How much longer must I wait to see Akeredolu return to his duty post?”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now