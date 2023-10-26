Ondo dep gov, Aiyedatiwa, apologizes to Akeredolu

In light of the political turmoil in the state, Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday apologised to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for whatever embarrassment he may have caused.

Aiyedatiwa restated his commitment to the governor and his government, claiming that certain political candidates in the state were either causing or exacerbating the crisis.

Speaking to reporters in his Akure, the state capital, office, the deputy governor made this claim, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the embarrassment and discomfort that Mr. Governor has faced due to the barrage of negative news in the state as a result of the events of the last few months. I tender my sincere apology to Mr. Governor on this as our leader in the state.”

Read Also: Ondo Assembly denies suspending impeachment process against Dep Gov, Aiyedatiwa

Earlier in the month, the Ondo State House of Assembly has denied stories that it had suspended the process of impeaching Aiyedatiwa.

While describing the rumours as “some distorted news story”, the Assembly insisted that it will carry through the impeachment to a logical conclusion in order to determine the veracity or otherwise of what it calls the “monumental allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor.”

A statement debunking the suspension of the process signed by the Assembly’s lawyer, Femi Emodamori stated that it had followed the impeachment processes as provided in the Constitution to the stage where the Chief Judge is required to constitute a 7-man panel to look into the allegations levelled against the Deputy Governor.

