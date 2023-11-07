Court strikes out Akeredolu’s suit against Deputy, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State division of the High Court sitting in Akure on Monday, has dismissed a suit filed by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against the compilation of the record of appeal suit filed by embattled Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In the suit, Akeredolu, along with the state government, had sued four registrars of the High Court, Aiyedatiwa, the House of Assembly, the Speaker of the House and the Chief Judge of Ondo State, claiming that the procedure of settlement and compilation of record for the hearing of the appeal filed by the deputy governor would infringe on their rights.

During the hearing of the case, the claimants applied to withdraw the suit, with the excuse that events had overtaken the suit, but counsel for Aiyedatiwa, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), opposed the oral application to withdraw the suit, saying the issues had been joined by filing a defence to the suit and also a counter-claim.

While striking out the suit, the presiding judge, Justice D.I. Kolawole, held that the rules of the court permitted the claimants to withdraw the suit and it was accordingly struck out.

