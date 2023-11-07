We’re too few to stop NASS purchase of luxury vehicles, LP Senator says

Senator Neda Imasuen, elected on the platform of the Labour Party, has declared that it was unfair for Nigerians to criticise Labour Party lawmakers for not rejecting the plan by the National Assembly to buy Sport Utility Vehicles said to be worth N160m for each lawmaker.

Imasuen, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, insisted that LP lawmakers in the National Assembly are too few to stop the plan by the lawmakers to buy luxury vehicles.

Ripples Nigeria reports that there have been widespread criticism of the plan by the National Assembly members to purchase SUVs, amid economic hardship in the country, has generated uproar in the country.

It will also be recalled that the National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, had called on members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the Labour Party not to partake in the profligate spending, which he described as insensitive and wasteful.

Imasuen, who spoke to journalists in Benin, the Edo State capital at the weekend, said the LP lawmakers are only eight in the Senate and cannot sway the majority of lawmakers from backing down on the plan to buy luxury vehicles.

Read also: Naira dips slightly against dollar at official, parallel markets

He said: “I want to say that I have not received any vehicle and none has been offered to me. However, we are in a democracy and where the majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.

“We can only say what we believe is the right thing to do in the parliament; we are just eight senators, amid 109 senators. So, those who have zeroed in on Labour Party senators, I think it is very unfair.

“Assuming 109 vehicles are given to senators and eight rejected them, can you please tell me what significance that will be to the budget or the overall image of the National Assembly?

“What I can say is that the LP is not the proponent of this and we have made some inquiries and these seem to be the practice every four years.

“What people don’t know is that senators are offered the right of first refusal after their tenure. If they don’t buy the vehicle, it goes back to the Senate.

“It is supposed to be a working vehicle for senators. If we were to vote on it today, the eight Labour Party senators will vote against it but it doesn’t stop it because the 101 senators will vote yes. Even if we reject it, who takes it, are they going to return it to the manufacturers?”

