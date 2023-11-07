APC, Adeleke’s aide trade words over alleged involvement of gov’s family in governance of Osun

National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, and Special Adviser to the Osun State Governor on Legal Matters, Hashim Abioye, on Monday, traded words over alleged involvement of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s family in the affairs of the state.

While addressing members of the APC at a congress meeting in Osogbo, Basiru accused Adeleke of being under the influence of his family, especially his elder sister, Mrs. Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, who he said dictates to him how to run the state.

Basiru also alleged that federal allocations coming to the state were used by the Adeleke government without significant improvement in government’s service delivery.

However, Abioye, while reacting to the allegations by Basiru, said the APC national secretary was disrespectful for the office of governor due to the bitterness of losing his re-election bid to the Senate.

“Bashiru who, out of perpetual pain of his electoral loss, has unceasingly embarked on verbal attacks on Governor Adeleke and his family, painting a false picture of the governor being under the influence of his family especially Chief Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, the governor’s elder Sister,” Abioye said in a statement late on Monday.

Read also: Osun govt disowns document on new salary scale for workers

“It is clear that Basiru is bitter at the peace and tranquility that is reigning within the Adeleke family, hence his many unfounded allegations and vituperations at a governor who is delivering dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

“He should come out open if he has any personal problem with the governor’s elder sister, Yeye Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, especially with the kind of affectionate bond and love among the Adelekes who are renowned for always rallying round and supporting members of their family in all walks of life,” the aide said.

