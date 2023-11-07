Lawmaker accuses NLC president, Ajaero, of working with PDP to destabiise Imo ahead of election

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West/Oguta, Eugine Dibiagwu, has alleged that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero is working with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu to cause crisis in Imo State for political reasons.

The lawmaker, who made the allegation while speaking with journalists on Monday in Owerri, also called on the federal government to ignore the demands by Ajaero.

Dibiagwu was reacting to Ajaero’s demands over an alleged attack in Imo that led to his being arrested and allegedly beaten up during a planned protest in Imo last Wednesday.

According to the lawmaker, who is also the national leader of the Imo Progressives Movement (IPM), the NLC President came to Imo to fulfill his part of alleged secret meetings with governorship candidate of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, to destabiise Imo for political reasons.

He said: “Joe Ajaero is fully aware that his attackers were angry members of his union who got infuriated with him over his dictatorial tendencies, particularly his determination to dislodge the authentic leadership of the NLC in the state.

“He is aware that he was neither abducted nor arrested, rather he was defended and protected by the police. So, Ajaero’s decision to blame his ordeal on the State Government and the police was simply part of the PDP’s script to create crisis that would cause a regime change in Imo and also blackmail the police authorities into sacking the competent Commissioner of Police in the Imo state.

READ ALSO:Ajaero: Labour Party calls for removal of Imo CP

“There was never any time that the Imo state chapter of the NLC made complaints to Ajaero about any dispute with the State Government. Who then invited Ajaero to Imo state for a protest? Since Imo NLC never registered any displeasure against the Government, what was Ajaero’s mission in the State? Obviously, he was keeping his part of his bargain with the PDP.

“What Imo people must know is that the fundamental issue here is that a series of secret meetings had held in Abuja between Joe Ajaero and some frontline PDP campaign managers of Samdaddy’s governorship project in which certain resolutions were reached. First, Ajaero was promised that he would nominate the Secretary to the State Government in Imo if PDP wins the governorship election in the state. And, second, Ajaero was promised the PDP senatorial ticket for Owerri zone in 2027. These are the political motives that have driven Ajaero to break the law and lend himself as a vessel for the destruction of Imo state!”

“By cutting off power supply to Imo state, Ajaero has proven that he is indeed determined to crush the ordinary people in Imo who cannot afford alternative sources of energy. How can this same man claim he is fighting for the people? This is the reason Imo people must now unite and rebuke this common enemy who is bent on sinking the entire state just to realize his selfish political ambitions.

“In clear terms, the summary of the deal is to throw Imo into darkness, anarchy and a very bitter political crisis, so as to compel the Federal Government to sack the heads of the security agencies in the State. This is the only way the PDP is plotting to whittle down the effectiveness of the security establishment and pave the way for the importation of armed militants from Edo and Rivers states into the state for the governorship election. This is the greatest strategy of the fated PDP. But we can assure them that is already dead on arrival. So we call on the federal government to ignore Ajaero”.

