Ajaero: Labour Party calls for removal of Imo CP

Reacting to the assault on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, the Imo State capital on Wednesday, the Labour Party has called for the removal of the Imo State Commissioner of Police.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Ajaero was picked up from the Imo council secretariat of the NLC in Owerri on Wednesday and taken into what the police called protective custody.

The NLC, however, alleged that Ajaero was beaten and blindfolded immediately after he was arrested by security operatives.

The LP, in its reaction to the development, condemned the attack in a statement on Friday by Obiora Ifoh, the party’s National Publicity secretary.

The statement read in part: “It has been nearly three days after the attack, brutalisation, battering and humiliation of Nigeria Labour Congress’ President, Comrade Joe Ajaero allegedly by the men of Nigerian Police, goons of the Imo state governor and other agents of the government in what appears to be the lowest moment in government/workers relationship.

Read also: LP’s Ogah wins back Reps seat at Appeals Court as Onyejeocha loses out

“The Federal Government and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC have kept mute even as virtually all Nigerians and international community are all united in condemnation of the beastial act.

“The Labour Party had a few months ago petitioned the Chairman, Police Service Commission on the continued stay in office and discharge of duties of the present Commissioner of Police in Imo state who once held sway of the Adamawa State Police Command.

“Even against the directive of the Commission, that the CP be redeployed immediately, he has blatantly disregarded the order.

“A particular case that readily comes to mind is the invasion and destruction of our party secretariat by known thugs and agents of the state government while the police looked away.

“These same faces have also been fingered in the mob attack on Comrade Ajaero. They are still walking the street free with the government giving them the needed defence.

“We are using this medium to call on the Police hierarchy to immediately rejig the entire police structure in Imo state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now