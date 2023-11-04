Politics
LP’s Ogah wins back Reps seat at Appeals Court as Onyejeocha loses out
The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos on Friday, upturned the ruling of the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia, Abia State which dismissed the election of the Labour Party member, Amobi Ogah.
Ogah representing Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was declared the authentic winner of the election.
In September, the tribunal had nullified Ogah’s election and declared Nkiruka Onyejeocha, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and current Minister of State for Labour, as the winner of the election.
In the election of February 25, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Ogah as the winner of the election with a total of 11,769 votes with Onyejeocha coming second with
8,752 votes.
Labour Party lawmaker urges opposition to 'put Nigeria first', support Tinubu
But not satisfied with the declaration of Ogah as winner, Onyejeocha filed a petition before the election petition tribunal, seeking the nullification of Ogah’s election, with the tribunal ruling in her favour.
Ogah subsequently appealed the verdict challenging the judgement and asked the Appeal Court to uphold his election.
The Appeal Court, in its judgement on Friday, upturned the tribunal’s decision noting that the LP candidate’s case was meritorious and thereby set aside the ruling of the tribunal.
