Presidential Yacht not for Tinubu’s comfort —Minister, Bagudu

Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has defended the inclusion of a Presidential Yacht in the 2023 supplementary budget, stressing that it was not intended for President Bola Tinubu’s personal use and comfort.

Bagudu who was reacting to the controversy being generated with the inclusion of the yacht in the budget, said it is ridiculous for anyone to suggest it was smuggled into the supplementary budget for Tinubu’s personal use.

Bagudu who addressed the issue on Friday while speaking with State House Correspondents on the sidelines of a three-day retreat for Ministers, presidential aides, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House Conference Center, Abuja, said “personal comfort” does not matter to the president.

“President Tinubu has always told us, his team, that he is happy with all he has achieved in life, personal comfort does not matter to him. So to suggest that something was put in the budget for his comfort is ridiculous,” the Minister said when the controversial yacht issue was brought up.

“Before he was elected President, he stayed in a three bedroom apartment in Abuja. He lives a modest, humble life.

“The mischaracterisation or controversy that followed from the way the Navy described the ship has unfortunately generated controversy.

“In my comment during the panel discussion, I said three things; first President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the campaigns, repeatedly emphasised the urgency to tackle security. And it is not surprising that 30% of the supplementary budget is for the defense sector.

“If you have a budget of N2.2 trillion and 95 percent of it is okay, I think President Tinubu should be given credit for it.”

The Minister added that President Tinubu has also earmarked 30% of the supplementary budget on palliatives in fulfillment of his campaign promise to support the vulnerable populace.

“Equally, he has spoken about the need to support vulnerable populace and equally 30 percent of the supplementary budget is also on the palliatives. N400 billion cash transfers and N200 billion cash awards.

“Equally infrastructure, about 25% of the supplementary budget is for infrastructure. So there you have it, about 85% is in these three areas,” Bagudu added.

