Court adjourns suit seeking Gov Diri’s disqualification from Bayelsa election to November 30

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday adjourned till November 30 hearing of a suit seeking the disqualification of the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, from this month’s election in the state.

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Blessing Clement Azibanagbal, in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1448/23 asked the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove the names of Diri and Ewhrudjakpo as the party’s candidates in the November 11 election in Bayelsa.

She also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining INEC, its agents, or privies from further publishing the names of the two men as PDP candidates for the election.

Azibanagbal equally asked the court to declare that Ewhrudjakpo was not qualified to run as deputy governor under the PDP, among other reliefs.

Governor Diri, Ewhrudjakpo, PDP, and INEC were listed as respondents in the suit.

The plaintiff’s counsel, Ifeanyi Nwosu, thereafter, filed an application to serve Diri and Ewhrudjakpo with the notice through courier service.

The judge granted the prayer and adjourned the matter till November 30.

