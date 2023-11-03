APC in UK says planned London protest by Aisha Yesufu-led group is to spread ‘baseless claims’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) UK Chapter leadership has criticised the proposed demonstration against President Bola Tinubu in London, labelling it a “misadventure.”

Tunde Doherty, the Chairman of the UK chapter of the ruling party, made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday, November 03, 2023, in Lagos.

Doherty, who is also the chairperson of the APC Committee of Diaspora, felt obliged to address recent claims and declarations made by a group headed by Labour Party activist and supporter Aisha Yesufu.

This group had declared that it would demonstrate in London in order to draw attention to President Bola Tinubu’s educational background.

“It has come to our attention that this group is organizing a protest in London to spread baseless claims about the educational credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“We firmly believe our responsibility is to address this matter and underscore the significance of relying on substantiated facts over premature and unsubstantiated allegations,” Doherty stated.

“President Bola Tinubu, a seasoned and distinguished statesman, has a long and illustrious track record of serving our great nation.

“Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria and its people.”

