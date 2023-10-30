APC to Atiku: Accept defeat in presidential election as statesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to accept his defeat in the February 25 election as an elder statesman.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, made the call in a statement on Monday evening in Abuja.

He was reacting to remarks made by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate at a news conference in Abuja.

Atiku had during the briefing tackled the Supreme Court for upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the election.

However, the APC spokesman noted that Atiku failed to prove that the election was characterised by irregularities.

Morka said: “Still bemoaning his electoral loss, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, PDP’s presidential candidate, earlier today, staged a press conference.

“At which he delivered a long, windy, incoherent, and preposterous speech unbefitting of a former Vice President.

“Atiku regurgitated his illusory claim that President Bola Tinubu did not win the February 25, 2023, presidential election at the news conference.

“It is delusional for Atiku, and his party to have expected the courts to rely on their bogus, flimsy, unverifiable, and uncorroborated claims.

“The courts cannot rely on Atiku’s ‘illogical and hearsay evidence to upturn an election that was conducted in substantial compliance with the constitution and electoral laws of our land.

“For a serial election loser whose life ambition is to rule the country, we understand how pained and utterly distraught Atiku must be.

“However, to continue to deny and disrespect the collective will of Nigerians, disparage the judiciary, incite rage, and call our democratic institutions into question is beyond the pale.”

