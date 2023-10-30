‘It’s time to end your unprofitable bid to become president,’ Onanuga tells Atiku

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar to end his “unprofitable” presidential ambition.

The presidential aide, who made the call in a statement titled: “Time for Atiku Abubakar to finally go away and end his ambition to be President,” noted that the former Vice President had been eyeing the country’s number one political office for three decades.

He gave the advice a few hours after the PDP candidate addressed a press conference in Abuja and berated the Supreme Court for upholding President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Onanuga wrote: “We want to advise Atiku that after over three decades of elusive bid for the Presidency of Nigeria, he must now end his unprofitable bid.

“He should go away from any venture that will further pollute the political atmosphere and national harmony.

“Our institutions must also ensure that corrupt, desperate, and self-serving serial losers do not have a space in our democracy.

“Reason is, if they don’t win the battle, they might burn the nation.”

He argued that the ex-vice president tried very hard to perfect his act of misinformation by seeking to lay claim to morality and higher ideals.

He added: “But, in actual fact, his entire life is antithetical to any higher ideals. For instance, Atiku claimed he worked along with others to end military rule in Nigeria.

“The truth is, he was known to be in bed with the same junta who held democracy hostage and incarcerated his mentor, Maj.-Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (retd), till death.

“He distanced himself from Yar’Adua while in detention to keep alive his governorship ambition on the platform of one of those inglorious Abacha political parties.

“We were wrong to expect that Atiku, at 77, would play the statesman and sportsman and accept, with equanimity, the verdict of the highest court and the people of Nigeria.

“Instead, he constituted himself into a demagogue and anarchist in the way and manner he sought to pull down and de-legitimise institutions of state in a futile bid to achieve what he could not get via the ballot box.

“For him, democracy should either go his way or the highway.

“The PDP candidate was uncharitable and pugnacious in his choice of words and his view about Nigeria.

“We can only imagine the level of frustration that could make a former Vice President of Nigeria to hold such pessimistic view of a country where he once occupied the second highest position.”

