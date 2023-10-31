Senate wants minting company to refund N14bn illegal salary increase

The Senate has queried the Board of Directors of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc (NSPMC) following the discovery of an illegal N14 billion salary increase to its staff members without the approval of the National Salaries Wages, Incomes and Wages Commission.

The discovery of the illegal salary increase was made on Monday during plenary in the Red Chamber in Abuja, when the management of NSPMC appeared before the Committee concerning the 2019 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Deputy Whip of the Senate, Senator Nwebonyi Onyeka, explained that government money was meant to be spent with due process, adding that the misappropriated fund should be refunded.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee, Senator Ahmed Wadada, who briefed the committee, the report of the Auditor-General revealed that between 2016 and 2019, the NSPMC’s Board of Directors approved N14bn for salaries and allowances without the approval of the salaries and wages regulatory body.

READ ALSO:Worried over scarcity of funds, Senate to summon NNPCL, mulls gas fields auction

However, in his submission to the Committee, Managing Director of NSPMC, Ahmed Halilu, claimed that the company did not need any approval from the salaries and wages regulatory body because it was registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

But when he was drawn to the fact that under Article 3, the NSIWC Act, 1990 which stipulates that the commission shall advise the Federal Government on national income policy, recommend the proportions of income growth which should be utilised for general wage increases and inform the Federal Government of current and incipient trends in wages and propose guidelines within which increase in wages should be confined, among others, Halilu admitted that it was wrong not to seek approval from the NSIWC before implementing the new salaries and allowances increase for the company.

“It has come to our notice that we must obtain approval before salaries increase. It is salaries paid over three years. On this ground, it was not misappropriated considering the volume of works done by thousands of staff over this period.”

Displeased with the illegal payments made to the company’s staff over the years, the Senate Committee members pointed out that the public funds were spent without due process.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now