Nigerian govt approves N5.9bn for Abuja light rail access roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday approved N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the council’s meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

He added that the president had also set a timeline for the completion of the project.

The minister said: “Today council approved the award of contract for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail. You are aware that Mr. President has given the directive that he wants to ride on the metro line.

“Now it will not be possible if there are no access roads to commuters in communities around.

“If you don’t create parks and access roads, it will be difficult. And so the council decided to approve this to MSSRS CCECC at a cost of N5.9 billion.

“We believe that this access road being created and some car parks, we believe hopefully by next year most of us will be joining the metro line.”

