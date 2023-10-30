News
ICPC files criminal charge against suspended UNICAL dean
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has filed a criminal charge against the suspended lecturer at the University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.
Ndifon will be arraigned by the commission on a four-count charge of sexual harassment, official corruption, and abuse of office in the coming days.
The ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the decision to arraign the varsity lecturer in court followed the conclusion of the commission’s investigation.
Ndifon, the Dean of Law Faculty at UNICAL, was suspended by the university senate in August for alleged sexual harassment.
His suspension followed protests by some female students of the institution who demanded his sack for sexual harassment and other unethical conduct.
READ ALSO: DSS confirms arrest of suspended UNICAL professor
The dean was arrested by the Department of State Service (DSS) on October 4 following an invitation by ICPC.
One of the charges read: “That you, Prof Cyril Ndifon, between June and September 2023 at Calabar, within the jurisdiction of this court, and while being a public officer charged with responsibility for the certification of students as fit in learning and character as a prerequisite for the award of Bachelor’s degree in law and admission into the Nigeria Law School, used your office and position as the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Calabar to gratify yourself by soliciting for nude photographs and videos from one Ms. ABC (not real name), a Year 2 diploma student of the University of Calabar, through WhatsApp chats on your telephone number 0803***** and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under S. 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”
