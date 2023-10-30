Tinubu charges police to safeguard Nigeria, promises reforms in force

President Bola Tinubu on Monday charged the Nigeria Police Force to safeguard the country and make the citizens’ wellbeing its priority.

Tinubu, who made the call at the opening ceremony of a National Security Conference and Retreat for senior police officers in Owerri, Imo State, said internal security was the responsibility of the police and urged the force to protect the rights of citizens.

According to him, economic prosperity, social integration, political development, and national stability thrive when security and public order are pursued and guaranteed.

Represented at the forum by the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, the president said his administration would push through significant reforms to help the police perform its mandate.

READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu has no pending criminal case with police’, IGP tells court

He also promised to review the allowances, living wages, and working conditions of officers and provide more firepower to enhance police efficiency.

In his speech, the Imo Governor, Hope Uzodimma, urged corporate organisations to contribute a specified percentage of their annual returns to the police trust fund.

The governor also urged the National Assembly to develop a bill for a special police fund where national and subnational governments must agree on a percentage of the federation account to be reserved for sufficient police funding.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now