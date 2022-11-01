‘Tinubu has no pending criminal case with police,’ IGP tells court

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has no pending criminal case with the police.

The IGP, who stated this in an affidavit filed by his counsel, Wisdom Madaki, insisted that the former Lagos State governor had no pending petition and was not a suspect to the police, hence, cannot be put on trial.

The affidavit was a response to a suit filed by a civil rights group seeking an order of mandamus to compel the police to arrest and prosecute Tinubu for alleged perjury and certificate forgery.

The Incorporated Trustees of the Center for Reform and Public Advocacy had in July dragged the IGP to court over the alleged refusal of the police to prosecute the ex-governor for alleged certificate forgery.

Baba, however, argued that police cannot prosecute Tinubu without any known offence committed.

He added that two petitions the police had against the APC candidate were on allegations that had been adjudicated upon by the Supreme Court in 2002 in a suit filed by the late human rights activist, Gani Fawehinmi.

The IGP noted that since the alleged perjury and certificate forgery had been resolved by the apex court, there was no need for the police to reopen the matter.

He urged the court to dismiss the suit brought against him and the police for lack of merit and jurisdiction.

He assured the court that the plaintiff would not be prejudiced if the suit was dismissed.

Counsel to the group, Eme Ekpu, told Justice Inyang Ekwo that the police counter affidavit had just been served on him.

Ekpu prayed the court to give him some time to peruse the document and reply to it formally.

Justice Ekwo granted the request and fixed January 19, 2023, for hearing of the suit.

