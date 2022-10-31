Tinubu plotting to destroy Yoruba liberation movements over 2023 ambition – Akintoye

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said on Monday the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was plotting to destroy the various movements championing self-determination for the Yoruba people.

Akintoye, who stated this in a statement, alleged that Tinubu was plotting to destroy the movements because of the opposition to his 2023 presidential ambition.

The professor of History declared last week that he would not vote for the former Lagos State governor in the 2023 elections.

He said in a statement at the time that Tinubu’s presidential ambition was about personal interest and not the well-being of the Yoruba race.

In the latest statement, Akintoye distanced himself from the Ilana Omo Oodua’s congress slated for Tuesday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He described the people planning the congress as few agents of politicians within the struggle.

READ ALSO: ‘Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition is about personal interest,’ Leader of Yoruba self-determination group, Akintoye, declares

The statement read: “I am sending out this short message to all Yoruba People worldwide that I did not authorize any meeting of Ilana Omo Oodua to be held tomorrow at Ibadan, Oyo-State. Those behind the gathering are a few people working for Nigerian politicians who are determined to discredit our noble struggle.

“I hereby dissociate myself from such a gathering and I want the whole world to know the meeting is illegal, unauthorized, and unknown to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide thus whatever resolutions reached at the meeting are null and void.

“The characters behind the rumored meeting are individuals who are more interested in holding offices and positions within the self-determination struggle than fighting to restore the stolen sovereignty of our people.

“More also, Bola Tinubu has threatened to destroy Ilana Omo Oodua and other serious self-determination organizations in Yoruba Land because we told him that he is merely after his personal interest and not the interest of the Yoruba people.

“Therefore, I urge you all to ignore all his agents within our system and be more focused on our struggle for freedom and liberation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now