Sanusi confirms Arabic inscriptions to remain on redesigned naira notes

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has reacted to claims that the Arabic inscriptions known as ‘Ajami’ will be removed from the redesigned naira notes.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was planning to release the redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 naira notes on December 15, 2022. Since the CBN made the announcement, there have been claims on the outlook.

One of the speculations included the removal of the Arabic inscriptions, to make way for a neutral naira note. It was also claimed that both Arabic and Christian inscriptions will appear on the new notes.

On Monday, Sanusi dispelled the report, stating that CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, had assured him the Arabic inscriptions would remain on the redesigned naira notes upon release in December.

Sanusi, who was previously the governor of the central bank, cautioned Islamic leaders against spreading unconfirmed claim, urging them to seek clarity.

“There has been speculation going round about the change of some naira notes. I heard various scholars commenting, with some implying that the Ajami on the naira notes would be removed.

“I want to use this medium to authoritatively confirm to the Muslim ummah that there are no such plans.

“Since the issue came up, we have spoken to some people in the Central Bank, and they confirmed to me that such a plan is non-existent.

“When the misconception became widespread, I spoke to the CBN governor himself, and he also confirmed to me that there is no plan whatsoever to remove the Ajami.

“So, I want to appeal to Islamic scholars to please stop acting on unsubstantiated reports.

“I know some of the scholars making these comments are doing so without investigating the information brought to them.”

