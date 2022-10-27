News
IGP releases emergency numbers, puts combatant officers on standby over terror alert
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has released emergency numbers for residents across the country following reports of possible terror attacks, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.
The United States had last weekend alerted its citizens in Nigeria of planned terror attacks in the nation’s capital city.
The United Kingdom and Canada had also issued similar warnings to their citizens in Nigeria.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP ordered the activation of the emergency numbers across the country 24/7.
He also ordered that combatant officers be on standby in case of emergency situations and distress calls.
Baba directed all Strategic Police Managers in charge of commands and tactical formations in the country to beef up security in their respective jurisdictions, especially in the FCT.
READ ALSO: IGP announces counter terrorism operation around Abuja in wake of US warning to its citizens
The statement read: “The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond.
“Residents within the FCT are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.
“ The IGP, therefore, allays the fear of residents in the FCT and admonishes them to go about their lawful businesses and normal social lives/engagements as all hands are on deck to nip any security threat in the bud and respond to distress calls promptly.
“The IGP similarly reiterates the commitment of the Nigeria Police to eliminating all threats, as well as protection of lives and property of all residents of the country.”
