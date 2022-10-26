Canada, Ireland, Australia warn nationals of terror attacks in Nigeria

Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday joined the United States and the United Kingdom to issue security warnings to their nationals living in Nigeria on possible terrorist attacks in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The US had last weekend warned its nationals to avoid unscheduled trips to Abuja over possible attacks by terrorists.

The three countries issued the alerts in separate statements posted on their websites.

The Canadian government’s memo read:

“There is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. Attacks by terrorist groups may occur in other large cities like Lagos.”

This was followed by that of the Irish government which urged its citizens in Abuja to register their presence with the Embassy.

“There is an increased threat of a terrorist attack in Abuja. Targets could include government buildings, shopping malls, hotels, bars, large gatherings, international organisations, transport facilities, schools, markets, places of worship and law enforcement institutions, among others.

READ ALSO: US alerts nationals on possible terror attacks in Nigeria’s capital

“Citizens are advised to review their personal security situation, stay alert, and avoid gatherings and all non-essential movement within the city,” it read.

The Australian government on its part, urged its nationals to reconsider their plans to travel to Nigeria “overall due to high threats of terrorist attack and kidnapping, the volatile security situation, possible violent civil unrest and high levels of violent crime.”

“We now advise do not travel to Abuja due to the very high threat of terrorist attacks. If you’re in Abuja, avoid all travel, stay alert and follow local news and the advice of security authorities,” the government stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now