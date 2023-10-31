Saudi Arabia set to host 2034 World Cup as Australia pulls out of bidding

Saudi Arabia is set to be the host of the 2034 men’s World Cup as the Arab country could be the only country bidding for the hosting rights.

Australia was initially interested in hosting the tournament, but decided against the bidding stage on Tuesday.

Football Australia confirmed its decision only hours before Fifa’s deadline for declarations of interest.

Following the decision of Australia, Saudi Arabia is the only other nation to bid for the competition.

Read Also: Saudi Arabia looks to host 2035 Women’s World Cup

“We have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition,” read a statement from Football Australia.

Australia’s football governing body says it intends to focus its efforts on hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and the Club World Cup in 2029.

Meanwhile, the 2026 World Cup will take place in the US, Mexico and Canada, while Morocco, Portugal and Spain will co-host the 2030 tournament, with matches also in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now