JUST IN: Messi wins eighth Ballon d’Or, Osimhen ranks as 8th best player

Lionel Messi has won a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or award after helping his country Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar.

Messi, now at Inter Miami, has already won a record seven awards in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen finished as eighth best player in the world in the Ballon d’Or rating.

The Nigeria international became the firat Nigerian to rank in top 10 after he helped Napoli win the Serie A championship last season with 26 goals.

The Ballon d’Or Feminin for best women’s players in the world was won by Spain’s Aitana Bonmati who helped her national team win the Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand earlier this year.

The 25-year-old also won the Champions League and Spanish title with Barcelona last season.

“I’m very proud to win the Ballon d’Or. Football is a collective sport so I’d like to extend this prize to my team-mates and staff,” she said.

A total of seven awards were won at the ceremony in France, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham clinching the Kopa Trophy, for the best young player.

The Real Madrid forward showed great skills and was very good for Borussia Dortmund and England from last season.

The Yashin Trophy, for the world’s best keeper, Argentina and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez for his World Cup heroics.

Gerd Muller Trophy, for the striker to score the most goals for club and country, was won by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for his record-breaking goal haul last season.

Socrates Award, which recognises humanitarian work, was awarded to Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr for his foundation helping underprivileged Brazilian children.

On receiving the award, Vinicius Jr spoke about his ongoing battle against racism in Spanish football while master of ceremony Didier Drogba called on authorities to act to stop racism in football stadiums across the world.

The men’s club of the year award was handed to Manchester City of England as they won the treble last season, scooping the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Barcelona won the women’s club of the year award after winning the Champions League and Spanish title last season.

