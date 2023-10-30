W’Cup Kiss: FIFA hands Rubiales three-year ban after investigations

FIFA has banned former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales from any football-related activity for a period of three years.

The ban comes after series of investigations by the world football governing body following an incident that took place at this year’s Women’s World Cup final.

After Spain’s victory against England in the final, Rubiales gave forward Jenni Hermoso a kiss on the lips.

The kiss caused an uproar as Hermoso claimed it was not consensual.

Rubiolas has since resigned from his position in September. But Hermoso later brought a lawsuit against him.

Fifa, on Monday, issued the three-year punishment for violating article 13 of its code of conduct.

Article 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code relates to offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play.

“Fifa reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld,” a statement read.

The statement added that the decision remains “subject to a possible appeal”.

