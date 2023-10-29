Man City clinch derby win against United after Liverpool thrash Forest

Manchester City outclassed Manchester United in a Premier League game at Old Trafford, clinching a 3-0 victory over their city rivals.

Erling Haaland scored twice, the first through a penalty in the 26th minute when Rasmus Hojlund was penalised for dragging down Rodri following the intervention of the VAR.

The Norwegian netted again in the 49th minute as the visitors controlled the game.

Haaland then provided an assist for Phil Foden to make it three for City 10 minutes from time, forcing thousands of empty seats all around the stadium in the closing stages of the game.

Earlier in the day, Liverpool also thrashed Nottingham Forest 3-0, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota, Darwin Núñez and Mohamed Salah.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Tottenham, while Forest are 16th, five points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa defeated Luton Town 3-1, Brighton and Fulham shared the spoils 1-1 while Everton pipped West Ham 1-0.

