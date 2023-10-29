Mbappe nets late winner as PSG beat Brest in five-goal thriller

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Paris St-Germain in their 3-2 victory over Brest in a Ligue 1 thriller on Sunday.

Warren Zaïre-Emery opened the scoring on 16 minutes for PSG before Mbappe doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Brest put up a fine performance and almost stunned the champion as they battled from two goals down to equalise in the encounter.

Mounie halved the deficit in the 43rd minute to give the hosts some hope at halftime before Le Douaron drew level just after the break on 52 minutes.

Both sides struggled, seeking a winner in the well-contested encounter, but it was PSG who sealed the win and Mbappe scored with an 89th-minute effort.

With the win, PSG climbed to second, one point behind leaders Nice, while are on sixth spot in the Ligue 1 table.

