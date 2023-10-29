Sports
Mbappe nets late winner as PSG beat Brest in five-goal thriller
Kylian Mbappe scored a brace for Paris St-Germain in their 3-2 victory over Brest in a Ligue 1 thriller on Sunday.
Warren Zaïre-Emery opened the scoring on 16 minutes for PSG before Mbappe doubled their lead in the 28th minute.
Brest put up a fine performance and almost stunned the champion as they battled from two goals down to equalise in the encounter.
Read Also: Mbappe scores as PSG win to top Ligue 1
Mounie halved the deficit in the 43rd minute to give the hosts some hope at halftime before Le Douaron drew level just after the break on 52 minutes.
Both sides struggled, seeking a winner in the well-contested encounter, but it was PSG who sealed the win and Mbappe scored with an 89th-minute effort.
With the win, PSG climbed to second, one point behind leaders Nice, while are on sixth spot in the Ligue 1 table.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....