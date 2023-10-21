Mbappe scores as PSG win to top Ligue 1

Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain defeated Strasbourg with ease, 3-0, moving them atop the Ligue 1 standings.

In the tenth minute, Mbappe helped the hosts take the lead with a penalty when Goncalo Guedes was fouled in the box.

Lebo Mothiba’s goal for Strasbourg was disallowed for offside before Mbappe set up Carlos Soler to score the second goal for PSG just after the half-hour mark.

In the 77th minute, Fabian Ruiz delivered PSG’s third goal to complete the victory.

Mbappe’s goal, his seventh in the league this year, makes him the leading scorer in Ligue 1.

PSG’s victory puts them over second-placed Monaco in the league standings, while Strasbourg drop to 12th after suffering their third consecutive loss.

