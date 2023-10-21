Sports
Mbappe scores as PSG win to top Ligue 1
Kylian Mbappe was on target as Paris St-Germain defeated Strasbourg with ease, 3-0, moving them atop the Ligue 1 standings.
In the tenth minute, Mbappe helped the hosts take the lead with a penalty when Goncalo Guedes was fouled in the box.
Lebo Mothiba’s goal for Strasbourg was disallowed for offside before Mbappe set up Carlos Soler to score the second goal for PSG just after the half-hour mark.
Read Also: Moffi nets double as Nice stun PSG despite Mbappe brace
In the 77th minute, Fabian Ruiz delivered PSG’s third goal to complete the victory.
Mbappe’s goal, his seventh in the league this year, makes him the leading scorer in Ligue 1.
PSG’s victory puts them over second-placed Monaco in the league standings, while Strasbourg drop to 12th after suffering their third consecutive loss.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....