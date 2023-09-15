Moffi nets double as Nice stun PSG despite Mbappe brace

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi scored two goals to help Nice defeat Paris St-Germain in a Ligue 1 encounter on Friday night.

Moffi also provided an assist for Gaetan Laborde as Nice secured a 3-2 win over their hosts.

PSG, reigning champions of the French topflight, fell to their first defeat under new boss Luis Enrique.

PSG lost despite a brilliant double by Kylian Mbappe, who now has seven goals in four games this season after his return to the team.

With the result, Nice, managed by 34-year-old Italian Francesco Farioli, move above PSG in the table into second behind Monaco.

PSG had a presentation before kick-off for nine-time Ligue 1 title-winning midfielder Marco Verratti, who has just completed a move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.

