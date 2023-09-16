Man Utd beaten by Brighton, Man City maintain 100% start with West Ham win

Manchester United were defeated 3-1 by Brighton in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Elsewhere, Manchester City came from behind to thrash West Ham 3-1 and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Tottenham Hotspur almost fell to a surprise defeat at home as they were losing 1-0 to Sheffield United by 90mins but a complete turnaround saw the hosts win 2-1.

Earlier on Saturday, Liverpool sealed a 3-1 comeback victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In the other games of Saturday, Aston Villa played an incredible 3-1 win against Crystal Palace while Fulham sealed a 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

