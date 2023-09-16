Five-star Barcelona thrash Betis to top La Liga

Barcelona have moved top of La Liga after thrashing Real Betis 5-0 in what became their biggest victory in La Liga since March 2021.

Joao Felix netted for the first time in a Barcelona shirt and was immensely impressive.

Real Betis had no chance as the hosts ran riot with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Fernando Torres, Raphinha and Joao Cancelo.

It was a convincing victory for Barcelona to lift them to the top of the La Liga table above Real Madrid.

Madrid will need to win against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu on Sunday to retake the top spot.

Betis, who play against Rangers in the Europa League next Thursday, are ninth in the table.

