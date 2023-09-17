Chelsea play goalless draw against Bournemouth

Chelsea continued in their struggle for top form as they were held to a goalless draw by Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The game played at the Vitality Stadium saw both sides struggle, and it extended the winless start for the hosts.

The Blues had the better chances with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling hitting the post and Levi Colwill having a goal disallowed for offside.

New Chelsea signing Cole Palmer had a chance to win the game late on but shot straight at Neto.

Bournemouth had chances to win too with Dominic Solanke forcing a Robert Sanchez save and heading wide.

With the result, Chelsea are in 14th spot on the league table while Bournemouth follow on 15th.

